1,216 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $912.60.

ASML Stock Up 3.1 %

ASML stock traded up $28.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $951.66. The stock had a trading volume of 939,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,553. The firm has a market cap of $375.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $766.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $683.58. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $952.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

