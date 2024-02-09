12,471 Shares in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Acquired by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 12.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 8.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEL traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.55. 37,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,953. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average of $54.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $56.08.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $266.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.09 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

(Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

