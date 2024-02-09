21,127 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Bought by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 544.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 70,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 59,837 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,038,000. Kennon Green & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $656,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on KVUE. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

