22,049 Shares in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Purchased by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 643.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 243,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,612,000 after purchasing an additional 210,333 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth $1,729,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 33.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price target on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.22.

Lear Stock Up 1.2 %

LEA stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.86. The company had a trading volume of 183,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $117.79 and a 52 week high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Lear’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lear

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

