24,229 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,497 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $354,671.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 102,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,807.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,896 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,653. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Trading Down 7.6 %

DT opened at $56.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.35, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.92. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $61.41.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.