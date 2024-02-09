3,232 Shares in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,589,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IVOG opened at $101.49 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $83.31 and a 52 week high of $101.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.64. The firm has a market cap of $835.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

