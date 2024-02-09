3,243 Shares in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD) Bought by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 617.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 94,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 81,496 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 41,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS:SHYD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.09. 84,348 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90.

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

