3,398 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $371.77. The stock had a trading volume of 631,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,738. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $375.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.73. The company has a market cap of $233.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

