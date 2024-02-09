3,960 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Bought by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Trading Down 1.5 %

AMGN traded down $4.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,792. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The firm has a market cap of $155.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.81. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 68.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.30.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

