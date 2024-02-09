647 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Bought by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 295.4% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.0% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT stock traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $274.22. 315,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,510. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.00. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $278.81.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.71.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

