82,710 Shares in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,303,000 after buying an additional 359,501 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cinemark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,801,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,648,000 after purchasing an additional 184,373 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Cinemark by 297.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,987,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,249 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,765,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,606,000 after purchasing an additional 57,023 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cinemark by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,740,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,734,000 after purchasing an additional 576,816 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. B. Riley lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.22. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

