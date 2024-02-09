89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Trading Up 5.3%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.56. 412,655 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,175,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ETNB. UBS Group decreased their price objective on 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on 89bio from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

89bio Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $787.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 18.23, a quick ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.97.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 89bio by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in 89bio by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,988,000 after buying an additional 1,572,817 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in 89bio by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,525,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,438,000 after buying an additional 155,841 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in 89bio by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,352,000 after buying an additional 182,700 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of 89bio by 84.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,086,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,530,000 after purchasing an additional 956,571 shares during the period.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

