979,741 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 979,741 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,319,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.77% of Jabil as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after buying an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jabil news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of JBL traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.20. 189,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,679. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.16 and a 52 week high of $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.92.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.88.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

