A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Brian Becker Sells 2,047 Shares

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Becker sold 2,047 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $26,733.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,231.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, February 2nd, Brian Becker sold 4,348 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $57,437.08.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Brian Becker sold 1,375 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $19,291.25.

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $12.66 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $938.24 million, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.54 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 22.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in A10 Networks by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,971,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,508,000 after purchasing an additional 148,301 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in A10 Networks by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

