AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $187.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. William Blair raised AbbVie from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.47.

Shares of ABBV opened at $174.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $314.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

