ABCMETA (META) Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $625,713.72 and $18.92 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000628 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $6.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

