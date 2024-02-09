Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of ADN opened at C$16.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.96. Acadian Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$15.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$286.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.08). Acadian Timber had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 42.65%. The firm had revenue of C$23.82 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Acadian Timber will post 0.7701095 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James raised Acadian Timber from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

