Acumen Capital Raises Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Price Target to C$6.00

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Acumen Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s current price.

Firan Technology Group Stock Up 4.1 %

TSE FTG traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,923. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.79. Firan Technology Group has a twelve month low of C$2.72 and a twelve month high of C$4.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$116.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.46.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$39.99 million during the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Analysts anticipate that Firan Technology Group will post 0.3200883 earnings per share for the current year.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

