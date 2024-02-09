Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Announces Earnings Results

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. Adient had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Adient updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Adient Trading Up 2.3 %
NYSE ADNT opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.14. Adient has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.53.
In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $119,309.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.
Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.
