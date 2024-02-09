Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Advanced Drainage Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Advanced Drainage Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 7.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to earn $6.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $157.97 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $159.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.23.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

