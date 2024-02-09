Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 648,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 120,009 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $73,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE WMS traded up $5.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.00. 243,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,973. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.88. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $163.16.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile



Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

