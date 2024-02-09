Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Advanced Info Service Public’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Advanced Info Service Public Price Performance
Shares of Advanced Info Service Public stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. Advanced Info Service Public has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $6.59.
Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Info Service Public
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- S&P 500 rockets to new highs as earnings beat estimates
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- These cyber security stocks can hit new highs
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Arm Holdings: Earnings strength as clouds gather on the horizon
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.