Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Advanced Info Service Public had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 34.68%.

Advanced Info Service Public Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AVIFY traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $5.71. 166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. Advanced Info Service Public has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $6.59.

Advanced Info Service Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Advanced Info Service Public’s previous dividend of $0.09. Advanced Info Service Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks.

