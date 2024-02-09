Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Lifted by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,293 shares of company stock valued at $37,275,520. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $170.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.92 and a 12-month high of $184.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.93 and a 200-day moving average of $122.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.88.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

