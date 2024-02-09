Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 23.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AFRM. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.68.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 3.72. Affirm has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $52.48.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $496.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.48 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Affirm will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $116,321,771.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,592,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,748,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,036,591 shares of company stock worth $122,951,772 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affirm by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

