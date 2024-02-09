Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) PT Lowered to C$84.00 at National Bankshares

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AEM. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$81.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$63.47 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$59.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$69.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.543 dividend. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director Sean Boyd sold 72,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.69, for a total value of C$5,261,229.51. In other news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.86, for a total transaction of C$135,720.00. Also, Director Sean Boyd sold 72,379 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.69, for a total transaction of C$5,261,229.51. Insiders sold a total of 87,504 shares of company stock worth $6,354,862 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

