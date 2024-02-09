Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,644,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,224 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $104,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 421.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.72. 89,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,191. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.64. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $659.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.17 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

