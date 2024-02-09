Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Airbnb by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Airbnb Trading Up 2.0 %

ABNB opened at $150.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.91 and its 200-day moving average is $134.57. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $2,186,730.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 922,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,649,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,506,731 shares of company stock worth $208,680,320 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.