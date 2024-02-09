AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) PT Raised to C$3.30

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Free Report) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$3.25 to C$3.30 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AKITA Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of AKITA Drilling stock opened at C$1.50 on Monday. AKITA Drilling has a 1-year low of C$1.08 and a 1-year high of C$2.00. The stock has a market cap of C$56.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11, a P/E/G ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.10, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

About AKITA Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.