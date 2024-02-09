AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) PT Raised to C$3.30

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Free Report) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$3.25 to C$3.30 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
AKITA Drilling Stock Performance
Shares of AKITA Drilling stock opened at C$1.50 on Monday. AKITA Drilling has a 1-year low of C$1.08 and a 1-year high of C$2.00. The stock has a market cap of C$56.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11, a P/E/G ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.10, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
About AKITA Drilling
