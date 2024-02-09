Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Declares $4.50 Quarterly Dividend

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.

Alexander’s Stock Performance

Shares of ALX opened at $216.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 14.75 and a quick ratio of 14.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.02 and a 200-day moving average of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.80. Alexander’s has a one year low of $155.60 and a one year high of $235.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander’s

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 29.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Alexander’s by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Alexander’s by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

