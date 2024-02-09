Algoma Steel Group Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 8th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Algoma Steel Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

ASTL opened at $7.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $826.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Algoma Steel Group Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 91.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the third quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

