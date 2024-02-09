Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Susquehanna

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALGT. TD Cowen increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.57.

NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,257. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $130.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.50 and a 200 day moving average of $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 14,852 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 65,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 31,875 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 798,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,972,000 after purchasing an additional 98,662 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

