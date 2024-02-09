AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Purchased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 20.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. 14.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AB. StockNews.com raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of AB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,973. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average of $30.79.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 111.59%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

