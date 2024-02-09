AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Announces Earnings Results

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.85 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.
AllianceBernstein Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE AB opened at $32.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.79. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.
AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.59%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AllianceBernstein
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 926,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,885,000 after acquiring an additional 525,176 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 248,055 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,683,000 after acquiring an additional 246,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,607,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,792,000 after buying an additional 98,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.27% of the company’s stock.
AllianceBernstein Company Profile
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AllianceBernstein
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- S&P 500 rockets to new highs as earnings beat estimates
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- These cyber security stocks can hit new highs
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Arm Holdings: Earnings strength as clouds gather on the horizon
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.