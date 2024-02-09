AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Announces Earnings Results

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.85 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $32.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.79. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 926,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,885,000 after acquiring an additional 525,176 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 248,055 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,683,000 after acquiring an additional 246,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,607,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,792,000 after buying an additional 98,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Further Reading

