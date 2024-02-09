Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Issues Earnings Results

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95, Briefing.com reports. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL traded down $2.01 on Friday, hitting $159.74. The stock had a trading volume of 550,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,292. Allstate has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $168.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.88.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -287.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Allstate by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,221,000 after purchasing an additional 499,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,015,000 after purchasing an additional 63,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Allstate by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

