Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 365,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,018 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $15,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $40.04. 2,914,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,279,218. The stock has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.09.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

