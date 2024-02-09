ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Down 6.1%

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) traded down 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.66 and last traded at $14.69. 92,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 286,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

ALX Oncology Stock Down 8.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.38). Equities analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ALX Oncology news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 2,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $36,951.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.



ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

