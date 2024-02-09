AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Gap Down to $17.04

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.04, but opened at $15.20. AMC Networks shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 193,523 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMCX. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

AMC Networks Trading Down 18.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $602.43 million, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.29.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at $140,086.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $448,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,086.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,192 shares of company stock worth $1,604,874. Company insiders own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,493 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AMC Networks by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,880,000 after purchasing an additional 488,956 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMC Networks by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 563,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 405,373 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,957,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in AMC Networks by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 991,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 324,846 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

