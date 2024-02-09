American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.99

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.99 and last traded at $21.83, with a volume of 344577 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEO. Bank of America raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $17.95.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $47,047.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $47,047.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 24,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $488,089.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,674,750.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,937. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,721,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $350,709,000 after buying an additional 1,212,617 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,453,599 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $339,734,000 after buying an additional 60,418 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,003,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $232,846,000 after buying an additional 284,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,243,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,473,000 after buying an additional 488,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $128,927,000 after buying an additional 1,663,569 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

