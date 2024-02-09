American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $76.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.