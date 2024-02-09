American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,127 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of American Electric Power worth $21,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2,331.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,398,000 after buying an additional 3,500,662 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,083 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 26,257.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,900,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,718 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.73.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $75.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.92. The company has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

