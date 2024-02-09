American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.82. The company had a trading volume of 18,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,607. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $105.22 and a twelve month high of $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.83.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.26%.

In related news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,558.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other American Financial Group news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,558.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $49,368.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,539 shares of company stock valued at $423,267. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,610,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.75.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

