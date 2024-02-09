American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives $37.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,037,000 after buying an additional 134,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 34,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.35.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

