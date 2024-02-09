American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th.

American National Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

American National Bankshares Stock Up 0.7 %

AMNB opened at $44.43 on Friday. American National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $472.29 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average of $42.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AMNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $36.27 million during the quarter. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American National Bankshares in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMNB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 4.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

