American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.93% of American Outdoor Brands worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after buying an additional 93,460 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy bought 3,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,267.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,522.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AOUT opened at $8.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.66 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.31. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $10.77.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.64 million. American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. Analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About American Outdoor Brands

(Free Report)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.