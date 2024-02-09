American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

