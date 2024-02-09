American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.13%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
