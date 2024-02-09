American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AWK stock opened at $121.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.96. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $153.43.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.71%.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

