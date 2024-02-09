AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

AMETEK has raised its dividend by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. AMETEK has a payout ratio of 13.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AMETEK to earn $7.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AME opened at $166.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.21. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $131.52 and a 1-year high of $168.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.99.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. GTS Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 496.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 18,142 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 5.2% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

