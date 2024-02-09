AMG National Trust Bank Invests $463,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $71.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.12 and a 200-day moving average of $70.15. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $77.99.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2617 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.