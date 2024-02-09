AMG National Trust Bank Raises Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Sempra were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 68,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 34,348 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Sempra by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Sempra by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after buying an additional 90,701 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average of $71.95. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $80.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.83.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

